Workers without resident number won’t get Nov. salary – Kwara govt

Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Governor of Kwara State.

Kwara State Government on Monday said that the public sector workers without a valid Kwara State Resident Registration Agency (KWSRRA) number would not receive salary or bonus from November, 2024 upwards.

Recall that the registration exercise started many months ago and KWSRRA empowered by law to have relevant data of everyone resident in the State and allocate unique identities to each person for effective planning, resource management, service delivery, and public safety, among others.

A statement signed by Hauwa Nuru, Commissioner for Finance, read thus, “in line with the administration’s commitment to accountability and transparency in resource administration, a directive had since been issued mandating all state employees, including those across the 16 Local Government Areas, to complete their registration at KWSRRA.

“Effective November 2024, workers who have not registered will not receive salary payments or bonuses.

“The KWSRRA registration is a vital step toward establishing a comprehensive and accurate database that enables us to serve Kwara State residents more effectively.

“Ensuring that every state worker is registered strengthens our payroll system, enhances service delivery, and builds trust in our processes.

“The integrity of our data impacts all our financial and administrative systems. A complete database helps us make informed decisions, allocate resources efficiently, and ensure that every eligible worker is compensated fairly and accurately.

“All State employees, who have not yet registered are urged to promptly visit the nearest KWSRRA registration centre to complete their enrollment.

“By following this directive, Kwara State is working to establish a more efficient and equitable system for its workforce and residents alike”, the statement added.

