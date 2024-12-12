Zulum laying foundation for socio-economic recovery of Borno – Buni

…warns politicians against inordinate ambitions

Mai Mala Buni, Yobe State governor, has commended the Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum for his dedication to socio-economic recovery and development of the State, which is enviable to everyone despite the decade long insurgency.

Buni, speaking during the inauguration of four developmental projects executed by Babagana Zulum-led administration in Maiduguri, Borno State Capital, noted, “We have always identified with one another, shared the good and the challenging moments together.

“We have also shared the sad and unfortunate insurgency security challenge which claimed many precious lives, displaced millions of our people, and destroyed critical infrastructures, drawing us many years backwards.

“Today, Borno and Yobe states are both striving to emerge out of that challenge by adopting the Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery programme. I am indeed glad to see that we are moving so fast to improve the conditions of our people to live with dignity.

“Borno and Yobe have always been one, united by shared culture and tradition. Our states are working tirelessly to recover from the challenges of Boko Haram insurgency through our Rehabilitation, Reconstruction, and Recovery programme.”

Earlier in Damaturu, Yobe State Capital, Mai Mala Buni, governor of Yobe State, warned political job seekers against over heating the polity in order not to divert the attention of government and create confusion.

The governor, who gave the warning while swearing into office the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries and other Public Office holders in Yobe, cautioned the politicians in the State to desist from campaigning before the designated time.

It was gathered that the campaign of who would succeed Governor Buni in the 2027 has already started among the youths and some politicians in the state.

Buni, who was reacting to the campaign of who to succeed him as governor in 2027 that had already started among the youths and some politicians in the State, said such an action would be considered as a sabotage to the Government to achieve its goals.

“I have noted in recent times the emerging politicking for 2027. As a government we are concentrating on executing our campaign promises to the people. We will not tolerate any deliberate act of over heating the polity intended to cause Confusion, disaffection and to divert government attention from achieving its set goals” Buni emphasized.

“Any political engagement geared towards 2027 electioneering by public officers and civil servants, would be considered as a deliberate derailment and sabotage to the Government. We should be reminded that this administration still has more time to concentrate on its developmental strides, institute good governance and to provide efficient services to the people. You are therefore warned”, he said.

