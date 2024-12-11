Borno seeks World Bank’s support on economy, flood control

Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno State.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has called on the World Bank to assist in reconstructing bridges destroyed by the recent flooding, asking for the dredging of silted Alau Dam and support of World Bank for the economic recovery..

Governor Zulum made the request during a courtesy visit by Ndiame Diop, the World Bank Country Director for Nigeria at the Government House in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

Speaking on the September 10 flood disaster, Governor Zulum highlighted its devastating impacts, including the destruction of critical infrastructure, blocked waterways, and damaged farmlands.

“Flooding has significantly affected our farmers. Without comprehensive dredging, we cannot solve this problem. We need increased support to address these challenges,” the governor emphasised, underscoring the urgency for additional assistance to dredge waterways and acquire desilting equipment.

The governor also detailed the broader challenges facing Borno State, including the extensive damage caused by the Boko Haram insurgency, which had resulted in over $6 billion in infrastructure losses.

“Out of the $6.9 billion losses incurred across the Northeast, Borno accounts for about two-thirds,” Zulum noted. “The insurgency destroyed critical infrastructure and disrupted livelihoods, but with support from the World Bank and other partners, we are rebuilding”, he said.

The governor however praised the impact of World Bank-supported initiatives such as the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP), Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACRESAL), and the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP).

He appealed for additional support for projects like the South Chad Irrigation Scheme and other agricultural programmes to revitalise Borno’s vast arable land critical for food security and economic recovery.

Governor Zulum further urged the World Bank to expedite the implementation of the Health Resilience Project to strengthen healthcare services and ensure residents’ well-being.

Responding, Ndiame Diop, the World Bank Country Director, commended the Borno State Government for its achievements in education and post-insurgency recovery efforts, promising Borno State, a sustained World Bank support to enhance development across key sectors.

“We have observed significant progress in technical education and infrastructure rehabilitation. Borno’s recovery efforts are commendable, and we are happy to support these initiatives”, he said.

Diop highlighted the impact of ongoing World Bank projects like the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) and the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA), which are rebuilding schools and empowering vulnerable populations.

“Borno is critical to Nigeria’s development, and we will continue to support your efforts in education, health, agriculture, and recovery from insurgency and climate-related challenges”, Diop affirmed.

Joshua Bassey SENIOR ANALYST - LABOUR/LAGOS STATE

