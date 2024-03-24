Zenith Insurance marks two decades of operation

…Toasts to its commitment to innovation, staff dedication

Successful businesses stay for years than unsuccessful ones. It is the success capability that Zenith General Insurance Company Limited possesses that makes it stand to experience an outstanding journey as one of the finest Insurance companies in the country.

In the fast-paced and ever-changing landscape of the insurance industry, longevity is a testament to resilience, reliability, and unwavering commitment to customers.

Founded as Piccadilly Insurance and later acquired and rebranded as Zenith General Insurance under the visionary leadership of Jim Ovia in 2004, the company has emerged as one of Nigeria’s most dynamic insurance service providers.

The company has had an extraordinary achievement, steadfast dedication, and a legacy of truth that has defined its journey over two decades of excellent operation.

Within this period, it has been specialising in a wide range of general insurance services for corporate, commercial, and individual clients. Thus, it is also dedicated to delivering high-quality insurance solutions that ensure customer satisfaction and financial security

Since the company’s inception two decades ago, Zenith General Insurance has been a beacon of stability, providing unparalleled insurance solutions and peace of mind to countless individuals, families, and businesses. The outstanding journey began with a vision to redefine insurance by placing customer-centricity at the forefront of everything the company does.

From innovative product offerings tailored to evolving customer needs to seamless claims processing and personalised customer service, the company has continuously raised the bar to set new standards of excellence within the industry.

Its commitment to innovation has enabled it to stay ahead of the curve, leveraging cutting-edge technology and data analytics to anticipate risks, streamline processes, and deliver value-added services to its customers. Zenith General Insurance has always been deeply rooted in communities, embodying the spirit of corporate social responsibility.

However, over the past two decades, the company has actively contributed to various charitable initiatives, supported local organisations, and championed causes to foster social welfare and environmental sustainability. Its commitment to making a positive impact extends beyond financial support; it is a reflection of core values and belief in the power of collective action to drive meaningful change.

As the financial industry celebrates this momentous occasion, the company has also shown its heartfelt gratitude to its loyal customers, delivering trust and confidence in providing bespoke insurance services with twentieth-first-century technology to ensure operations are smooth and easy to access.

At the cornerstone of the company’s success, it is indeed an immense pleasure for the management and staff of the reputable company to serve and safeguard its integrity for two decades and still counting; even with its unwavering support to inspire other Insurance companies, as its continuously raise the bar to exceed against all expectations.

Zenith Insurance Company Limited could not have achieved this accomplishment if not for the team that is passionate, dedicated, and committed to shaping the value and vision of the company over twenty years. Their hard work, resilience, and relentless pursuit of excellence have driven the company’s achievements for their invaluable contributions for years.

As the company embarks on the next chapter of its journey, the management must continue to uphold the values that have defined the institution for the past two decades. Even with the support of the Insurance company’s customers, partners, and employees, the company must focus on thriving, innovating, and making a positive impact for many years to come.