Zenith Bank pegs daily cash withdrawal on ATM at N200,000

Zenith Bank on Wednesday revised its cash withdrawal limit to N200,000 per day at its Automated Teller Machine (ATM) nationwide.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had last year pegged the maximum cash withdrawal per week per person, via ATM at N100,000 subject to a maximum of N20,000 cash withdrawal per day.

“You can perform cash withdrawals of up to N200,000 per day, at the Zenith Bank ATMs nationwide, even if you bank with other financial institutions,” the bank said in a notice to its customers titled ‘Important Public Notice’.

The bank said the N500,000 weekly cashless policy withdrawal limit for individuals still applies.