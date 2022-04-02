Zawaya wins 2022 NMA President’s Cup Golf Tourney

Kefas Zawaya of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, on Friday emerged the winner of the 2022 Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) President’s Cup Golf Tournament.

The tournament was held at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Zawaya playing off handicap 26 with a gross score of 98 and a nett of 72 finished as the overall best nett in the Medical Men Category 1 (for handicap 1-18).

He was closely followed by Musa Momoh who played off handicap 17 to finish as the first runner up with a gross of 99 and coming down with a nett of 82.

Amaechi Chigbo took home the best nett award in the category after playing off handicap 13 with 87 gross and an impressive 74 nett.

Joyce Barber, former national president of the Medical Women Association of Nigeria and the organiser of the event told NAN that the tournament was in honour of outgoing NMA President, Dr Innocent Ujah.

Barber said that it was also a way of ensuring that Nigerian doctors were fit.

She said that since the inaugural edition of the NMA President’s Cup Golf Tournament in 2019, the health of doctors has really improved.

“Doctors are exercising much more now and we have kept on driving home the message that doctors have to be well first before they can treat others.

“You can’t offer what you don’t have. You have to have good health before you can sit down and talk to patients with conviction about the need to exercise.

“Golf is for all ages and for all people. It doesn’t take much of your time and as you get involved in it, you exercise the whole body; the mind, soul and spirit.

`You are also in tune with nature as it is played out there in a clean and friendly environment while networking with other people which is also very important,” she said.

Read also: World Cup 2022: Match Days and how to buy tickets for the tournament in Qatar

Barber said that a total of 120 players took part in the tournament with about 50 doctors from all over the country slugging it out for honours in the different categories.

“This is the second edition as COVID-19 made it impossible for us to hold the tournament in the last two years.

“We are having the second edition at this time in honour of our president before he leaves office in the next few months.

“I dare say that the doctors contributed financially to ensure that this worked.

“Our president is our mirror and the goal is to showcase him today to show that this is what doctors are made of,” she said.

Ujah said that he felt very honoured and surprised that such an elaborate plan was being organised in his honour by the Medical Golfers Group (MGG).

“This is indeed a show and an attestation to the values that they accord to the Nigerian doctors and I feel very honoured and very proud.

“We will continue to dedicate our lives to the health service of Nigerians now more than ever before,” he said.

NAN reports that in the Medical Men Category 2 (for handicap 19-28), E. Okundaye playing off handicap 25 with a gross of 106 and nett of 81 finished as the best nett in the category.

While Amlai Mamman playing off handicap 26 with a gross of 108 and nett of 82 finished as the first runner up.

Abdulsalami Nasidi went home with the best gross award initiated by Dr. Peter Nmadu in honour of the late Lovett Lawson.

In the Medical Ladies Category Mimi Osamuonyi won the best nett award after playing off handicap 28 with a gross score of 127 and 99 nett.

Sewuese Bitto playing off handicap 36 settled for the runner up position with 144 gross and 108 nett.

The medical veterans were not left out as Tim Menakaya, former Minister for Health won the best nett award in the male category after playing off handicap 28 with a gross score of 107 and 79 nett.

While Joyce Barber playing off handicap 29 won the best nett in the Medical Veteran Ladies category with 114 gross and 85 nett.