World Cup 2022: Match Days and how to buy tickets for the tournament in Qatar

Over 800,000 tickets for the Qatar World Cup were sold in FIFA’s initial sales phase, which ended on March 29. The most tickets were purchased by fans in Qatar, the United States, England, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates.

How to buy World Cup 2022 tickets Qatar

The second round of ticket sales is set to begin on 5 April, following the group stage draw on 1 April, and will be conducted as a “random selection draw sales period,” according to FIFA.

Fans who want to buy tickets should go to the FIFA ticket portal and create an account before the sale period begins.

Later in the year, a third “last minute” sales period will take place.

What is the World Cup 2022 official song?

A number of singles will be released from the official FIFA World Cup 2022 Soundtrack.

The first of those was revealed on April 1, with Hayya Hayya (Better Together) made available across multiple platforms.

FIFA has said “the uplifting track, featuring Trinidad Cardona, Davido and Aisha, draws on R&B and reggae influences” as the organisation seeks to “connect with audiences worldwide through the shared passions of football and music”.

Group stage

Monday November 21

Group A: Qatar vs Ecuador (Al-Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick off 10am)

Group A: Senegal vs Netherlands

Group B: England vs Iran

Group B: USA vs Scotland/Wales/Ukraine

Tuesday November 22

Group C: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

Group C: Mexico vs Poland

Group D: France vs UAE/Australia/Peru

Group D: Denmark vs Tunisia

Wednesday November 23

Group E: Spain vs Costa Rica/New Zealand

Group E: Germany vs Japan

Group F: Belgium vs Canada

Group F: Morocco vs Croatia

Thursday November 24

Group G: Brazil vs Serbia

Group G: Switzerland vs Cameroon

Group H: Portugal vs Ghana

Group H: Uruguay vs South Korea

Friday November 25

Group A: Qatar vs Senegal

Group A: Netherlands vs Ecuador

Group B: England vs USA

Group B: Scotland/Wales/Ukraine vs Iran

Saturday November 26

Group C: Argentina vs Mexico

Group C: Poland vs Saudi Arabia

Group D: France vs Denmark

Group D: Tunisia vs UAE/Australia/Peru

Sunday November 27

Group E: Spain vs Germany

Group E: Japan vs Costa Rica/New Zealand

Group F: Belgium vs Morocco

Group F: Croatia vs Canada

Monday November 28

Group G: Brazil vs Switzerland

Group G: Cameroon vs Serbia

Group H: Portugal vs Uruguay

Group H: South Korea vs Ghana

Tuesday November 29

Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar

Group A: Ecuador vs Senegal

Group B: Scotland/Wales/Ukraine vs England

Group B: Iran vs USA

Wednesday November 30

Group C: Poland vs Argentina

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Group D: Tunisia vs France

Group D: UAE/Australia/Peru vs Denmark

Thursday December 1

Group E: Japan vs Spain

Group E: Costa Rica/New Zealand vs Germany

Group F: Croatia vs Belgium

Group F: Canada vs Morocco

Friday, December 2

Group G: Cameroon vs Brazil

Group G: Serbia vs Switzerland

Group H: South Korea vs Portugal

Group H: Ghana vs Uruguay

Round of 16

Saturday December 3

49 – Winners of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group B (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)

50 – Winners of Group C vs. Runners-up of Group D (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7pm)

Sunday December 4

52 – Winners of Group D vs. Runners-up of Group C (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; kick-off 3pm)

51 – Winners of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group A (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Monday December 5

53 – Winners of Group E vs. Runners-up of Group F (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 3pm)

54 – Winners of Group G vs. Runners-up of Group H (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 7pm)

Tuesday December 6

55 – Winners of Group F vs. Runners-up of Group E (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)

56 – Winners of Group H vs. Runners-up of Group G (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)

Quarter-finals

Friday December 9

58 – Winners of 53 vs. Winners of 54 (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)

57 – Winners of 49 vs. Winners of 50 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 3pm)

Saturday December 10

60 – Winners of 55 vs. Winners of 56 (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; kick-off 3pm)

59 – Winners of 51 vs. Winners of 52 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Semi-finals

Tuesday December 13

61 – Winners of 57 vs. Winners of 58 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)

Wednesday December 14

62 – Winners of 59 vs. Winners of 60 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Third-place play-off

Saturday December 17

63 – Losers of 61 vs. Losers of 62 (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)

Final

Sunday December 18

64 – Winners of 61 vs. Winners of 62 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)

When will the matches kick off?

FIFA has confirmed the first two rounds of matches will kick off at 1pm, 4pm, 7pm and 10pm local time (11am, 2pm, 5pm and 8pm in Nigerian).

Kick-off times in the final round of group games and knockout-round matches will be at 6pm and 10pm local time (4pm and 8pm UK time).

The final is scheduled to kick off at 6pm local time (4pm Nigeria time)