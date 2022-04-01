World Cup 2022: Match Days and how to buy tickets for the tournament in Qatar
Over 800,000 tickets for the Qatar World Cup were sold in FIFA’s initial sales phase, which ended on March 29. The most tickets were purchased by fans in Qatar, the United States, England, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates.
How to buy World Cup 2022 tickets Qatar
The second round of ticket sales is set to begin on 5 April, following the group stage draw on 1 April, and will be conducted as a “random selection draw sales period,” according to FIFA.
Fans who want to buy tickets should go to the FIFA ticket portal and create an account before the sale period begins.
Later in the year, a third “last minute” sales period will take place.
What is the World Cup 2022 official song?
A number of singles will be released from the official FIFA World Cup 2022 Soundtrack.
The first of those was revealed on April 1, with Hayya Hayya (Better Together) made available across multiple platforms.
FIFA has said “the uplifting track, featuring Trinidad Cardona, Davido and Aisha, draws on R&B and reggae influences” as the organisation seeks to “connect with audiences worldwide through the shared passions of football and music”.
Match days and Fixtures
Group stage
Monday November 21
Group A: Qatar vs Ecuador (Al-Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick off 10am)
Group A: Senegal vs Netherlands
Group B: England vs Iran
Group B: USA vs Scotland/Wales/Ukraine
Tuesday November 22
Group C: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia
Group C: Mexico vs Poland
Group D: France vs UAE/Australia/Peru
Group D: Denmark vs Tunisia
Wednesday November 23
Group E: Spain vs Costa Rica/New Zealand
Group E: Germany vs Japan
Group F: Belgium vs Canada
Group F: Morocco vs Croatia
Thursday November 24
Group G: Brazil vs Serbia
Group G: Switzerland vs Cameroon
Group H: Portugal vs Ghana
Group H: Uruguay vs South Korea
Friday November 25
Group A: Qatar vs Senegal
Group A: Netherlands vs Ecuador
Group B: England vs USA
Group B: Scotland/Wales/Ukraine vs Iran
Saturday November 26
Group C: Argentina vs Mexico
Group C: Poland vs Saudi Arabia
Group D: France vs Denmark
Group D: Tunisia vs UAE/Australia/Peru
Sunday November 27
Group E: Spain vs Germany
Group E: Japan vs Costa Rica/New Zealand
Group F: Belgium vs Morocco
Group F: Croatia vs Canada
Monday November 28
Group G: Brazil vs Switzerland
Group G: Cameroon vs Serbia
Group H: Portugal vs Uruguay
Group H: South Korea vs Ghana
Tuesday November 29
Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar
Group A: Ecuador vs Senegal
Group B: Scotland/Wales/Ukraine vs England
Group B: Iran vs USA
Wednesday November 30
Group C: Poland vs Argentina
Group C: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
Group D: Tunisia vs France
Group D: UAE/Australia/Peru vs Denmark
Thursday December 1
Group E: Japan vs Spain
Group E: Costa Rica/New Zealand vs Germany
Group F: Croatia vs Belgium
Group F: Canada vs Morocco
Friday, December 2
Group G: Cameroon vs Brazil
Group G: Serbia vs Switzerland
Group H: South Korea vs Portugal
Group H: Ghana vs Uruguay
Round of 16
Saturday December 3
49 – Winners of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group B (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)
50 – Winners of Group C vs. Runners-up of Group D (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7pm)
Sunday December 4
52 – Winners of Group D vs. Runners-up of Group C (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; kick-off 3pm)
51 – Winners of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group A (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)
Monday December 5
53 – Winners of Group E vs. Runners-up of Group F (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 3pm)
54 – Winners of Group G vs. Runners-up of Group H (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 7pm)
Tuesday December 6
55 – Winners of Group F vs. Runners-up of Group E (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)
56 – Winners of Group H vs. Runners-up of Group G (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)
Quarter-finals
Friday December 9
58 – Winners of 53 vs. Winners of 54 (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)
57 – Winners of 49 vs. Winners of 50 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 3pm)
Saturday December 10
60 – Winners of 55 vs. Winners of 56 (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; kick-off 3pm)
59 – Winners of 51 vs. Winners of 52 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)
Semi-finals
Tuesday December 13
61 – Winners of 57 vs. Winners of 58 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)
Wednesday December 14
62 – Winners of 59 vs. Winners of 60 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)
Third-place play-off
Saturday December 17
63 – Losers of 61 vs. Losers of 62 (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)
Final
Sunday December 18
64 – Winners of 61 vs. Winners of 62 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)
When will the matches kick off?
FIFA has confirmed the first two rounds of matches will kick off at 1pm, 4pm, 7pm and 10pm local time (11am, 2pm, 5pm and 8pm in Nigerian).
Kick-off times in the final round of group games and knockout-round matches will be at 6pm and 10pm local time (4pm and 8pm UK time).
The final is scheduled to kick off at 6pm local time (4pm Nigeria time)