Qatar 2022 World Cup draw group stage out

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar kicks off on November 21, with 32 teams vying to reach the final and become world champions on December 18.

At the time of writing, 29 of the 32 teams competing in Qatar have been confirmed. The final three places will be decided by play-offs, with Scotland and Wales both still in with a chance.

Here’s the group stage draw:

Group A : Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, European Play-Off: (Scotland/Ukraine/Wales)

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, IC Play-Off 1: (Australia/United Arab Emirates/Peru), Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, IC Play-Off 2: (Costa Rica/New Zealand), Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

France, the reigning champion, along with England, Spain, and Belgium, are among the favourites to win, despite the fact that no team has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil in 1962.

Brazil and Argentina are also expected to compete in the knockout stages, while Senegal could be Africa’s best hope of winning for the first time.

Also, the 2022 World cup will be the last to feature only 32 teams, with the tournament expanding to 48 nations beginning in 2026.