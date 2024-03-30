Zack Orji heads to the Uk for post surgery evaluation

Zack Orji, popular Nollywood star, travelled to the United Kingdom on Friday, where he is expected to undergo further evaluation after undergoing two brain surgeries in Nigeria.

The veteran actor was said to have slumped in his toilet and was rushed to the National Hospital in Abuja.

Zack Orji was spotted on Friday at the airport while on his way to the United Kingdom for his post-surgery evaluation.

Emeka Rollas, National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, thanked President Bola Tinubu for his support towards the recovery of Zack Orji.

He revealed this in a statement signed by Femi Durojaiye, the Guild’s Senior Special Adviser Media/Press Secretary, on Saturday.

The statement read, “On behalf of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, the National President, Dr. Ejezie Emeka Rollas, has expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his fatherly intervention on the health of the former President of the Guild, Mr. Zack Orji, who has departed to the United Kingdom for post-surgery assessment.

“Dr. Rollas also commended the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her motherly care towards the veteran actor as well as the son of the President, Seyi Tinubu, for his inflicting support.”

The statement also recognised the support of the Minister for Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy, and Orji’s longtime friend, Ahmed Bala, respectively, for their “relentless efforts in ensuring Zack Orji gets back on his feet” and “for standing by him all through the period.”