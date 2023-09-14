Zaccheus Adedeji appointed acting FIRS chairman

Zaccheus Adedeji has been appointed as the new acting chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS.

He will take over from Mohammed Nami, whose tenure ends in December 2023.

Zaccheus Adedeji bagged his doctorate degree in accounting from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria. He is a highly qualified and experienced individual, and his appointment as FIRS chairman is a significant development.

Adedeji will face a number of challenges in his new role. The FIRS is responsible for collecting taxes from businesses and individuals in Nigeria. However, tax evasion is a major problem in the country.

Adedeji will need to work closely with the government and businesses to develop new strategies for improving tax compliance. He will also need to address the concerns of taxpayers about the FIRS’s tax collection methods.