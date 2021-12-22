Yuletide: Federal Government announces Monday, Tuesday as Public Holiday

To commemorate Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day, the Federal Government of Nigeria has declared December 27 – 28, 2021, and January 3, 2022, as public holidays.

Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Interior, who made this announcement on behalf of the government, celebrates with Christians and all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora on this year’s Christmas and New Year festivities.

He exhorts Christians to live out Christ’s beliefs, which include but are not limited to faith, hope, and love.

“We must emulate the life of Jesus Christ in His practice and teachings on Humility, Service, Compassion, Patience, Peace, and Righteousness, that His birth signifies.

This will be the best way to portray Christ and celebrate his birth”, he said.

Read also: Here are 11 most dangerous roads to avoid this Christmas

In the statement signed by Shuaib Belgore, permanent secretary, Ministry of Interior, Aregbesola underlines that economic development and prosperity are dependent on peace and security. He encourages Christians and Nigerians to make the most of this festive season by praying for the complete abolition of the insecurity that has plagued the country.

The minister also cautions Nigerians not to be misled into complacency about the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that it is progressively taking on a highly deadly and damaging dimension with the advent of a virulent form known as Omicron.

The first case of the Omicron variant was recorded in late November 2021 when two travelers entered the country from South Africa.

“This calls for deliberate responsibility and discipline on the part of all,” he stresses.

The minister encourages everyone to strictly follow and observe all non-pharmaceutical protocols and guidelines, such as wearing facemasks, frequently washing hands with soap and water, using hand sanitizer, and avoiding large groups.

In addition, he urges people to report any respiratory illness they notice in themselves or others before, during, or after the Yuletide to medical authorities as soon as possible.

“Moderately celebrate the festival without large groupings and observe all the protocols stipulated by medical authorities. Take it as a point of personal responsibility to prevent the spread of the virus,” he stated.

The Minister further tells Nigerians that the government has put in place appropriate measures to protect lives and property and that Nigerians should support security services’ efforts by providing helpful information that would aid them in their jobs.

Aregbesola encourages all residents to stay focused and believes that the year 2022 would be a great year for all of us.

He wishes all Christians a joyous Christmas, as well as all Nigerians a peaceful and successful New Year.