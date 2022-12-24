Yuletide: Akwa Ibom government assures watertight security

The Akwa Ibom State Government has urged all indigenes and visitors to socialise responsibly during and after the yuletide, assuring that it will continue to provide adequate security in the state in order to guarantee the protection of life and property.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong gave the assurance on Wednesday, while answering questions from journalists in Uyo, the state capital.

Ememobong said: “Akwa Ibom is now a destination for a lot of people coming to Nigeria. Therefore, we will not tolerate any breach of public peace or criminal activities, and we will ensure that anyone caught is dealt with according to the provisions of the law.

Read also: Christmas: Sanwo-Olu preaches peace, harmony

“With the yuletide also comes heightened activities, so we appeal to everyone to be vigilant and report suspicious movements around them to the nearest police station or call our information hotlines 07000000001 which we have widely publicised.

“This is a season to thank God for coming to the end of another year, and we want to ensure a crime-free yuletide; therefore, we solicit the cooperation of everyone so that we can continue to keep our state safe.”

While reaffirming that the administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel will continue to explore strategic measures to sustain the prevailing peaceful ambience in the state, he assured that the Governor would continue to provide dividends of good governance to the people till his last day in office.