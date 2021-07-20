Youverify.co set to launch digital identity solutions for Africans

On the heels of costly and recurring threats that individuals and organisations have to grapple with in securing their personal details, Youverify.Co, a technology company focused on identity and access management with biometric identity verification is about to launch YouID.

The digital identity solutions built for Africa will ensure that every African, and African business can build economic relationships and trust without worrying about fraud or compliance difficulties , and YouID provides a secure digital ID wallet that lets individuals safely store personal details in an encrypted format and use it to access online services securely without having to fill a KYC form.

Apart from providing a secure digital wallet for the storage of personal information, YouID instantly notifies users when any of their passwords have been breached or their credentials have been leaked by a third-party data breach. YouID is designed to continuously collate and report data breaches and leakages globally thereby keeping users informed and their credentials secure at all times.

Designed with individuals as well as businesses in mind, YouID is equipped to help businesses gather their customers’ KYC information easily, track and verify physical addresses. With the click of a button, businesses can collect and review the data of their customers and prospects without subjecting them to the dreary task of filling out forms, thereby simplifying onboarding processes and giving them the assurance they need to transact with individuals or other businesses. YouID also gives users access to a robust marketplace where they can secure the best deals from verified and trusted merchants and at the same time provides businesses the visibility and appeal they require to attract more patronage.