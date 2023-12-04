Youth group congratulates Otti on Appeal Court victory

…Says victory is sign of fresh air In Abia

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, (COSEYL), a socio-political youth group in the South East geopolitical zone of Nigeria, has congratulated Governor Alex Chioma Otti of Abia State, on his victory at the Court of Appeal.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos , Saturday dismissed both PDP and APC Appeals against Governor Otti.

The State Elections Tribunal had upheld the Election of Governor Alex Otti of the Labour Party and dismissed the petitions of both PDP and APC in the rulings, but both Parties disagreed with the decisions of the Tribunal and therefore took the Labour Party and Governor Otti to Appeal Court.

The Appeal Court affirmed the decision of the State Election Petition Tribunal.

COSEYL in a statement signed by Goodluck Ibem, its president general, stated that the victory would bring to bear transformational leadership, accelerated development and a breath of fresh air in Abia State.

The good news of Otti’s Victory has brought unprecedented shout of joy and jubilation in the state. Abians and all lovers of democracy are in joyful mood, thanking God for bringing a good man, like Otti to wipe away their tears, through quality and landmark projects in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

They warned Okey Ahiwe, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Ikechi Emenike, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), at the 2023 Governorship election, to stop distracting Otti, whom the good people of Abia State gave their mandate to serve them.

The group stated that in a democratic setting that the power to choose political leaders belong to the people and the people, who have the power to elect their governor have chosen Alex Otti to serve them.

“It is crystal clear for all see, including the blind that Otti won landslide in the last gubernatorial elections and any move by anyone against Otti regarding the last election is anti-democratic and anti-people and we sternly warn those involved in this show of shame and distractions to stop forthwith.

“We warn them to allow m Otti to do the job given to him by the people,” the group said.

They commended the judiciary for standing up in defense of democracy, by validating the mandate given to Otti, by the people of Abia.