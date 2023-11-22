Abia uncovers planed media blackmail against Otti

Abia State Government says it has uncovered plot to unleash consistent vicious media blackmail against the Governor of Abia state, Alex Otti and his administration.

Ferdinanand Ekeoma, special adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity alkedged that a certain federal lawmaker assembled some media men over the weekend in Abuja and handed over tons of fake documents purportedly from the government’ and shared large sums of money to the media men to support the launch of a media onslaught on the Governor.

Ekeoma, who said he could not immediately assertain the purpose of the attack, but alkedged that the plot is being bankrolled by those with the delusional desire to hold Abia state down in penurious perpetuity that were rejected by the people at the polls.

He declared that Otti holds the popular mandate of Abia people in trust and enjoys the overwhelming support of Abia masses, who are already heaving a sigh of relief since his assumption of office, stressing that no form of orchestrated and senseless media attack can diminish his towering credentials and verifiable achievements as being acknowledged by Abians.

He stated that those unleashing these endless smear campaigns against Governor Otti are pained, by the popular verdict of acceptance, which has continued to place him high, as a performing and popular Governor in the country.

He regretted that these individuals do not know that these vicious campaigns can never offer them the second opportunity they desperately seek to bring back their era or ruins, ruthlessness and enslavement against Abians.

According to Ekeoma, Abians have taken a courageous decision to live honourably and peacefully in the “New Abia”, under the responsible and responsive leadership of Governor Otti and therefore can never fall prey to the antics of political opportunists or be deceived to believe that their oppressors of yesterday can become their saviours of today.

He stated that those, who are out to blackmail and defame the present government and the Governor in order to return to power directly and indirectly and continue to build the eternal criminal empire they dreamt about, clearly have underestimated the resolve and determination of the government and people of Abia state to resist, confront and defeat them in order to build an Abia that would be glorious and prosperous in all spheres.

He said that the Alex Otti led-government, is only loyal to Abia people and not to a group of selfish political merchants, who are only after their selfish political interests, and thus would continue to serve Abians passionately and diligently while remaining accountable and answerable to them at all times.