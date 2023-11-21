Young professionals in focus as Kaiser Foundation plans soft skills training

Elevating young professionals is the main focus of the upcoming Soft Skills Training programme being planned by Kaiser Foundation for Social Development (KFSD), trustees of the non-profit foundation have said.

KFSD is the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Construction Kaiser Limited—a leading indigenous construction firm in Nigeria. The foundation which was established in 2016 is aimed to meet the challenges faced by young Nigerians and the dearth of skills in the construction industry.

Part of the overarching objectives of the foundation is to prepare undergraduates and young graduates in Nigeria for the workplace, especially in the construction industry

The foundation, at the weekend, announced the dates for this year’s edition of the training programme which is the 8th in the series. According to the construction firm, the programme which is dedicated to bridging the skill gap among young graduates and entrepreneurs in Africa and beyond, has been scheduled for November 23 and 24, assuring that this edition will give participants valuable insights.

These insights and expertise, the firm explained, would come from renowned experts across various facets of soft skills. These include Soji Apampa, Enai Agodo, Abiodun Mamora, and Adebulu Mayowa, who will be sharing insights that will contribute to the holistic development of participants.

Initially launched as an on-campus initiative for engineering students at the University of Lagos, the KFSD Soft Skills Training programme has evolved to meet current trends, transitioning into a virtual format. This transformation has significantly broadened its reach, attracting participants from 31 countries across six continents.

Past editions of the programme recorded remarkable success, with exceptional participants securing internships and positions within Construction Kaiser Limited and other esteemed organizations.

The upcoming edition will provide internship opportunities and free mentorship sessions, courtesy of Construction Kaiser and its sister company, M&E Kaiser Limited, to the most interactive participants.

It is expected that the event will be a pivotal platform for individuals aspiring to elevate their professional and entrepreneurial capabilities.