You are called to serve, Uzodinma tells Commissioners

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has told the 18 newly appointed commissioners to use their positions to serve the people and not to enrich themselves.

Uzodinma, who gave the charge, during the inauguration of the new commissioners at the new Executive Council Chambers of government house, Owerri, congratulated them for their “well-deserved appointment” and admonished them to hit the ground running.

He urged them to be proud that they made the list of his Executive Council “having been selected from many recommendations and proposals presented to him.

He reminded them that the oath of office they took was more than a ritual, rather a solemn commitment to serve Imo people by the fear of God, warning that “the days of appointment being seen as come and eat is over, in my administration”.

“I took my time to select you, people, because I wanted the best our state can offer. I am satisfied today because we have got the best.”

Governor Uzodimma challenged the Commissioners to endeavour to understand the vision and mission statements of his government which is anchored on the transformation of Imo State from nothing to something. ‘’This is a task that must be accomplished.”

The 18 newly sworn-in commissioners, which brings the total number of commissioners in Imo, to 28, as10 commissioners were retained by Governor Uzodimma when he sacked some of his cabinet members in June 6, 2021.

Those sworn-in were E. J. C. Duru, Commissioner for Environment, Prosper Ohayaya, Commissioner for Health; Sylvester Okorondudu – Education; Anthony Mgbeahuruike – Livestock; Kezie Ogaziechi – Lands and Physical Planning; Rex Anunobi -Transport and Love Ineh – Housing.

Others are Rubby Emele – local government and chieftaincy affairs; Simeon Ebegbulem – commerce and industry; Okey Anukwuen – special duties; Ford Ozurumba – labour/productivity; Ann Dozie – powers/ water resources; Goodluck Opiah –petroluem and Stanley Obidiegwu – special projects.

Others that made the list include: Ugorji O. Ugorji –homeland security and vigilante affairs; Elias Emedom – mines and solid minerals and Hajia Rabbi Ibrahim – humanitarian affairs.