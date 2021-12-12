APC Governors greet Uzodinma at 63, reiterate commitment to ending poverty

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) an umbrella body of the All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled States has joined Hope Uzodinma, the Governor of Imo State to celebrate his 63rd birthday.

PGF in a statement by its Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu commended Governor Uzodinma’s leadership, vision, and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of the APC.

“We also acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Imo State as well as at the national level.

“As Governor of Imo State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you represent the shining light of our politics,” the PGF Chairman said.

The APC Governors also reaffirmed their collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of the progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.