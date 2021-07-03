BusinessDay
Yoruba nation agitators defy police order, stage protest in Lagos

Despite the heavy presence of security agencies, the Yoruba Nation agitators protested at the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota, Lagos, demanding the creation of a sovereign Yoruba state.
The protest is organised under the aegis of Ilana Omo Oodua.

Sunday Igboho, the Yoruba secessionist and one of the leaders of the group, whose house was attacked last Wednesday in Ibadan was not at the venue of the protest, but several of his cohorts are on the ground to ensure the protest works as planned.

In the last few weeks, the protest has caused tension in the state, with Lagos State and the federal government appealing to the group to stop the protest.

There was a heavy presence of police and security agencies at the venue of the protest since early Saturday.

At the venue, scores of protesters lamented the rising insecurity in the southwest, they also decried the attack on Sunday Igboho’s residence.
While raising flags, sharing fliers on the Yoruba Nation, they also chanted “Yoruba Nation Now, No going back”, “Igboho Oosa”, “No retreat, No surrender”

Addressing journalists at the venue of the protest, commissioner of police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu kicked against the protest.

Odumosu stated that protesters have the right to protest, but it is not the right time to protest due to the destruction that followed the last #EndSARS protests.
