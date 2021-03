(i) “CONTROVERSY TRAILS KILLINGS BY ALLEGED AMOTEKUN OFFICER IN OYO.” A man said to be a member of the Oyo State Security Agency, popularly known as Operation Amotekun, has allegedly killed two persons in the IsaleOsi area of Ibadan. The two victims were identified as Akin Delokun and Azeez Hammed. The suspect, SikiruApanpa, was also…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login