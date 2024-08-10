Yobe state, Africa’s emerging Hub of Science, Research -Int Scientists

A group of international scientists from renowned institutions on a Summer School training visit to Yobe state, have described the state as a growing hub of Science and Research not only in Nigeria but Africa.

The scholars who came from the United States of America, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, South Africa, Algeria, Senegal and Ghana, for the Summer School training, commended, Mai Mala Buni, Yobe State Governor for establishing and supporting the Biomedical Training and Research centre at the State University, Damaturu.

Mahmoud Bukar Maina, Director of the research centre said “This is the third summer school training since the establishment of the centre with accomplished scholars in attendance.

“We had three workshops on Artificial intelligence, Malaria Research and Brain disease research with 450 Medical Doctors, Scientists, Researchers and academicians from across Africa in attendance, and trained by seasoned professors.

In their separate goodwill messages, Sharon USA, Amadi South Africa, Sadiq Yusuf, Vice Chancellor Newgate University and Yaw Ghana, said Yobe state will soon be a Science and research tourism site because of the political will of Governor Buni in promoting science and research.

“I am assuring you that soon, people would be coming to Yobe state from all over the world because, Your Excellency the Governor has practically demonstrated science and neuro diplomacy that would attract scientists and researchers to your state” Amadi said.

Mala Daura, the Vice Chancellor of Yobe State University, expressed appreciation of the university to the governor for his continuous support towards making the university a centre of excellence.

Buni assured the continuous support of the government to the centre to become a centre of excellence in research and training.

“Last year l was at some renowned research institutes including Crick Research Institute, York University, London School of Hygiene, and the University College London in the United Kingdom for partnership in research and training especially on kidney disease affecting some parts of the state.

“As your team is scheduled to visit Gashua one of the most affected areas, l urge you to deepen your research on the cause of the disease in the area” Buni urged the scientists.