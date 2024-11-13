Yobe govt plegdes to tighten security amid harvest season

…moves to prevent possible clashes between farmers, herders

Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State, has presided over a routine State Security Council meeting, emphasising the need to ensure citizens’ safety and protect their property as part of measures to boost efforts on food security.

The meeting, which was held at Government House in Damaturu, Yobe State Capital, brought together heads of Security Agencies and Local Government chairmen.

Read also: Plateau launches sensitisation programme to boost agric marketing, food security

Represented by Idi Barde Gubana, the Deputy Governor, highlighted the importance of maintaining peace during the harvesting period, particularly with the bumper harvest recorded this season. He urged vigilance to prevent clashes between farmers and herders.

The meeting commended Security Agencies for their efforts in maintaining law and order, as well as traditional rulers and community leaders for their role in conflicts resolution.

To enhance security, the Government has procured 15 motorcycles for Agro-rangers and Civilian JTF to safeguard farmers and prevent malicious conflicts.

Some of the security measures to be adopted include Intensified Surveillance, just as Government stated that the Security Agencies would increase patrol activities to stop herders’ clashes and other criminal activities.

Read also: Lakurawa terrorist group is a threat to Nigeria security, says ACF

Speaking on the security measures taken so far, Ahmad Baba, the Commissioner of Police, who briefed the Press on the meeting’s outcome, assured the general public that Security Agencies would be committed to maintaining peace, law and order in the State.

Share