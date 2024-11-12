Plateau launches sensitisation programme to boost agric marketing, food security

The Plateau State Government on Monday launched an agricultural programme aimed at enhancing the marketing of farm produce and improving food security in the State.

The sensitisation programme, which began last week in Shendam and Langtang, is designed to educate and empower farmers across the Federal Constituencies of Plateau State with an emphasis on expanding access to local and international markets.

Ezekiel Davou, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Commodity Marketing and Food Security, led the flag-off of the programme, highlighting the key role it will play in transforming the agricultural sector.

According to Davou, the initiative will enable small holder farmers to better access post-harvest processes, finance, and broader markets, which are crucial for maximising their produce’s potential. This, he noted, would create a more sustainable economic environment for both farmers and the State as a whole.

He added that it was inline with the programme’s goals, the Plateau State Government established the Plateau Commodity Marketing Company Limited (PLACOM) with him as the coordinator.

According to Davou, the company’s operations will cover various aspects, including providing access to finance, managing post-harvest logistics, and fostering connections between farmers and larger markets, both locally and internationally.

“The Plateau State Government under Governor Caleb Mutfwang has established Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV)- the Plateau Commodity Marketing Company Limited (PLACOM) which will spearhead the marketing of Plateau State’s produce for both local and international markets.

“This company will not only buy produce from farmers at harvest but also manage post- harvest processes, facilitate access to finance, and connect down farmer with broader markets. This is a transformative stage for the benefit of smallholder farmers and the state economy”; Davou said.

Samson Bugama, Commissioner for Agriculture, reaffirmed the importance of the initiative. Bugama echoed Davou’s statements, emphasising that the Government’s commitment to improving the livelihoods of smallholder farmers is central to the state’s economic development.

He praised PLACOM as a transformative step that would empower farmers with the tools needed to improve productivity and profitability.

