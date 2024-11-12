Lakurawa terrorist group is a threat to Nigeria’s security, says ACF

Tukur Muhammad-Baba, publicity secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has said that the Lakurawa terrorist group operating in Sokoto and Kebbi states is a threat to the nation’s security.

Muhammad-Baba said on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday that the group is creating new problems for the nation.

“They are not a new group; the DSS is aware of them. We thought they had been chased out, but we later found out that it was a deal that they should either leave or be attacked,” he said.

“This is a major threat to national security. When you have a group like that coming into the country and establishing bases, putting in place our security and justice administrator system, it is like they’ve taken over sovereignty.”

In his submission, Bulama Bukarti, security analyst and lawyer, said the terrorist group is even resolving local disputes and has barred traditional rulers from intervening in them.

“The traditional rulers have no choice but to comply, or they face death,” Bukarti said.

“If farmers experience encroachment on their land by herders, they report to Lakurawa, who summon both sides, resolve the dispute, and order compensation where necessary.

“Similarly, if community members report stolen cattle, Lakurawa intervenes, fighting the bandits in exchange for levies on communities in Sokoto and Kebbi, especially targeting herders.”

