Yobe approves N1.4bn for 25,500 flood victims in 17 LGs

As part of efforts to resettle flood-displaced residents in 17 Local Government Areas of the State, the Yobe State Government has approved the disbursement of N1.4 billion to 25,500 flood victims touched by the flood.

Mairo Amshi, Commissioner of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, stated this after the State Executive Council Meeting held in Damaturu, the State Capital, assuring the residents of transparency and accountability in the disbursement of the fund.

Amshi said that the State Executive Council led by Governor Mai Mala Buni had approved the amount to cushion the negative effects of flooding to the victims.

Read also: Zulum earmarks N20bn for infrastructure, flood victims

Amshi noted that the amount of N1,436,500 billion would be distributed to the identified flood victims, saying 1,500 beneficiaries would be covered in each Local Government Area.

She said, “A memo was submitted to the Council for Multipurpose Cash Assistance (MPCA) to 2024 flood victims as a Post Disaster Recovery at cost of N1,436,500 billion to cover all affected areas.

“Survey has been conducted, and we are yet to complete the surveys in all the 17 LGAs of the State, 150 target locations have been identified and we are still continuing with survey in identifying a total of 1,500 flood victims in each of the Local Government Areas.

“The proposed Cash stimulus per head is N50,000 and we are working with the collaboration with other International organizations, partners and also some identified banks where these monies would be sent directly to the beneficiaries.”

Share