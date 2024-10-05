Zulum earmarks N20bn for infrastructure, flood victims

Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno State.

On Saturday, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum announced the allocation of N20 billion to reconstruct the infrastructure damaged by the September 10 flood disaster and assist the victims.

Zulum announced while inaugurating the committee to determine the cause of the Alau Dam’s collapse.

Fifty per cent of the fund, which is N10 billion, will be allocated for direct assistance for the flood victims to provide them with the needed support to pick up the pieces of their lives.

The governor directed that the N10 billion be credited to the state’s relief account and handled by the disbursement committee, including the EFCC, ICPC, and security agencies.

The remaining N10 billion, as directed by the governor, was handed over to the state’s Ministry of Works and Housing. Zulum expressed gratitude to the federal government for its tireless support during the flood disaster.

“Let me use this opportunity to commend the federal government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for all the support, from the quantum of food donated by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture,” he said.

The governor equally appreciated individuals, state governments, corporate entities, INGOs, and NGOs for supporting Borno in its need.

“I want to also commend everyone who has contributed to our basket fund,” the governor stated.

Gives the Alau Dam committee 4 weeks to submit report

Governor Zulum directed the committee constituted to determine the cause of the Alau Dam’s collapse to submit its report to the state government within four weeks.

Governor Zulum gave the directive after inaugurating the committee on Saturday in Maiduguri. The 28-member committee is chaired by Engr Abba Garba, a former Managing Director of the Chad Basin Development Authority.

The governor maintained that even though the flood had receded, the dam continued to flow, posing an economic threat to the state and inhabitants using the dam’s resources for domestic and dry-season farming.

He said urgent steps must be taken to address the continuous outflow of the dam to enable it to serve its primary purpose.

Zulum, therefore, directed the committee to undertake a preliminary assessment of the dam to determine the immediate and remote causes of the 2024 Alau Dam collapse, its structural integrity, the extent of its damage, the remedial action required to forestall the persistence of the dam’s outflow, the cost implications for the immediate remedial action.

The governor charged the committee to make useful recommendations to forestall future occurrences. He said: “The committee shall have four (4) weeks from the date of inauguration to submit its report to the Executive Governor of Borno State.”

Responding, the chairman of the committee expressed gratitude to Governor Zulum for finding them worthy of serving the state. He said, “ Each of us here is conscious of the gravity of the problem, and I would like to thank you for finding us worthy to serve on this very important committee. I assure you that we are going to look into the terms of reference, deliberate on it, and come up with our recommendations within the stipulated time.”

Share