Yahaya Bello pleads not guilty to EFCC fraud charge

Yahaya Bello, Kogi State governor

Yahaya Bello, former governor of Kogi State, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the Federal High Court Abuja on Wednesday.

Bello was arraigned over allegations of diverting N110 billion from the state treasury during his eight-year tenure.

The former governor has been entangled in multiple corruption cases, including money laundering charges involving N80 billion currently before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Despite a raft of court summons since April, Bello failed to appear, prompting the EFCC to file fresh charges at the FCT High Court in September.

This is not the first time Bello’s dealings with the EFCC have drawn public attention.

In September, he made a dramatic attempt to surrender himself at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, accompanied by his successor, Governor Usman Ododo.

However, tensions escalated later that day when EFCC operatives attempted to apprehend the former governor at the Kogi State Government Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja.

Details later…

