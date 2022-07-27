Yabacon commits to unifying Africa’s technology industry

Yabacon, the brainchild of Codessy Technologies, an information technology company that specializes in developing innovative solutions to meet modern challenges, has reiterated its commitment towards unifying the African technology ecosystem.

According to a statement made available to the media, the firm explained that the initiative would help bridge the African tech ecosystem, which it revealed is currently operating in dispersed clusters and increase the productivity and economic activities of the continent and the globe as a whole.

The organization during a recent event in Lagos, disclosed that the aim of the initiative is to enhance the technology sector by having a single large, formidable African technology community focused on generating innovations and solving economic challenges.

Jesse Essang, the founder of Yabacon, stated that the Yabacon community comprises individuals and other communities led by industry leaders, with the goal of birthing innovations that will lead to global digital transformation.

Read also: Tech startups showcase innovations at 2022 Unicorn Group’s Investment fair

“Yabacon is for technology consumers as well as professionals; thereby making the community even more unique and productive”.

According to Essang, many industry stakeholders have expressed an interest in joining this community in order to achieve and expand its vision and mission for technology across Africa.

“We understand the vital role unifying the technology space would play towards not merely enhancing the sector but also boosting the operations of other sectors as we live in a technology driven economy and world today,” Essang stated.

In light of this, some interviewees at the event stated that they are eager to see how Yabacon’s vision to unify the tech ecosystem takes shape and hope to see how this vision will support members’ career growth, position them to beat last year’s record, and positively impact the evolution of technology in Africa.

He further reveals that a larger event involving stakeholders and the broader technology audience would take place before the end of the year. “The build-up to the event promises to be filled with activities such as a hackathon, competitions, debates, and interviews”.