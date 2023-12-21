 Yaba psychiatric hospital strained by 100% surge in admissions

The Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Yaba, has recorded a 100 per cent increase in the number of psychiatric patients admitted to the hospital in 2023.

The hospital’s Chief Medical Director (CMD), Dr Olugbenga Owoeye, made this known at Wednesday’s Annual Score Card presentation.

According to him, the increase in admission cases can be attributed to the rising cases of mental health conditions in the country due to the current economic challenges accompanied by other socio-economic factors.

“In 2023, the total number of all patients attendance increased by three percent. There was a seven percent increase in new cases attended, compared to no increase in 2022.

We also have a 100 percent increase in admission cases in which the drug abuse cases is 10 per cent increase and discharge cases is reduced by 10 percent,” Owoeye said.

Owoeye identified inadequate manpower and funding as the two major challenges faced by the hospital within the year under review – 2023.

According to him, the recent exit of health professionals in the country in search of the proverbial green pasture has significantly affected the hospital’s manpower.

He emphasised the urgent need to put in place a system for replacing those that had left and reduce the bureaucratic bottlenecks with approval for replacement for those that had exited the system.

In terms of achievements recorded by the hospital within the period under review, Owoeye listed the completion of the administrative building, Yaba, and rehabilitation of internal roads and drainages in Yaba and the Oshodi annexe of the hospital.

He said others included rehabilitation of hospital wards, Yaba and Oshodi annexe, ongoing construction of work on the tele-psychiatric centre in the hospital, upgrading of the physiotherapy department and ongoing construction work on the Out-patients Clinic in the hospital, among others.

