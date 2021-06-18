Xpress Payment celebrates 5yrs of stress-free transactions for Nigerians, Africans

Xpress Payment Solutions Limited, an e-payment solution provider, is celebrating five years of customer-centric experience for Nigerians and Africans through its precise financial solutions. In 2016, when Xpress Payment Solutions Limited set out to be the preferred choice for e-payments in Africa, it was determined to deliver a stress-free experience for its users through simplified and smarter financial interactions on its multi-channels. Five years later, it has continued to differentiate itself from others through the innovative and robust cutting-edge technology, working style, and corporate culture.

Markie Idowu, MD/CEO, Xpress Payment Solutions, strongly believes in innovation as a driver for colossal change. “This has patterned our numerous products and services towards ensuring our core values of teamwork, professionalism, integrity, and customer satisfaction are foremost”, she said.

According to the MD, Xpress Payment will be the forerunner for implementing strategic revolutions necessary to transform the fintech space. “Xpress Payments would incorporate business investments that support and represent a company of global standards”, the MD noted further.

As a testament to the growing reputation of Xpress Payment as a credible payment solutions provider in the fintech space, the outfit has garnered multiple awards to its name. These include the 2019 Fintech Start-up of the year award and the Payment Terminal Service Provider of Year in 2020 by the Nigeria Technology Awards. Xpress Payment beat other nominees in these categories to emerge winner thereby clinching the highly contested awards. Moreover, Xpress Payment Solutions recently won the Next Bull award at the 2021 Nigeria Investor Value Awards, being adjudged as one of the best-growing companies by Nigerian investors.

As a company dedicated to smarter financial living, the outfit specializes in the design, implementation, and provision of electronic payment platforms. It also provides services including bill payment, funds disbursement, management of point-of-sale terminals, transaction switching, third-party processing, terminal service provision, solution service provision, agency banking, and fund sweeping.

“In the coming years, we at Xpress Payment pledge to continue to create better financial experiences for Nigerians and Africans through our multiple products whilst ensuring the delivery of services that ease stress and make life more enjoyable”, the MD assured.