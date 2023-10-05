World Teachers’ Day: NTI introduces one-year teacher internship program

The National Teachers’ Institute (NTI) in Kaduna State is set to introduce a mandatory one-year Teacher Internship Programme starting in January 2024.

Musa Maitafsir, NTI Director General, shared this news with the media, underlining the program’s importance in addressing the global teacher shortage crisis.

This move, in collaboration with the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), is in line with Section ‘C’ sub-section (1), page 21 of the National Teacher Education Policy (2014), which requires new teachers to complete a one-year internship and mentoring period before becoming eligible for licensure. The program will cater to individuals holding qualifications such as the Nigeria Certificate in Education, Bachelor of Education, Postgraduate Diploma in Education, Master of Education, and Doctorate of Philosophy in education.

Similar to internship programs in other professions like law and medicine, the Teacher Internship Programme will have two intakes each year, in March and November, coinciding with the commencement of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for degree certificate holders. However, it’s crucial to note that the program is exclusively designed for aspiring teachers and not for those already registered and certified by the TRCN.

The program’s curriculum is tailored to provide trainee teachers with practical teaching and learning experiences, covering topics such as e-facilitation, teaching skills, psychological principles, retention techniques, aesthetics, entrepreneurship education, and more. Successful graduates of the program will be awarded a ‘Teacher Internship Certificate,’ qualifying them for TRCN’s induction and certification process.

To participate in this innovative program, prospective interns will be required to pay an application fee of N7,000 and an internship fee of N50,000. The NTI plans to offer this program at its headquarters in Kaduna State and across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria, aiming to advance the quality of education by producing highly motivated, efficient, and effective teachers.

Prof. Maitafsir emphasised that this initiative is essential to professionalize the teaching sector, ensuring that only qualified individuals are engaged as teachers. He believes that the program will elevate the teaching profession in Nigeria, making it more rigorous and respected. As the nation faces a shortage of qualified educators, this forward-thinking approach holds the potential to reshape the landscape of education in Nigeria for the better.