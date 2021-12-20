World Economic Forum delayed over Omicron virus fears

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has postponed its annual meeting in Davos in Switzerland due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) fears, citing “continued uncertainty over the Omicron outbreak.”

“Current pandemic conditions make it extremely difficult to deliver a global in-person meeting,” the organisation wrote on its website. The event was due to take place January 17 to 21.

“Preparations have been guided by expert advice and have benefited from the close collaboration of the Swiss government at all levels,” it added.

The meeting is now planned for the Swiss summer.

The annual gathering in the Davos mountain resort is the setting for speeches from political and business leaders from around the world.

The annual meeting of world leaders again in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland in 2022, will be the first gathering there since 2020 after this year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Swiss resort could not host the 2021 WEF edition due to the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Alpine country, and it was scheduled to be held in August in Singapore, but the coronavirus outbreak also forced its cancellation.

“The pandemic has brought far-reaching changes. In a world full of uncertainty and tension, personal dialogue is more important than ever.

“Leaders have an obligation to work together and rebuild trust, increase global cooperation, and work towards sustainable, bold solutions,” Klaus Schwab, WEF founder, and executive chairman said in a statement. NAN