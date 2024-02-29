World Bank’s project on malnutrition gets extension in Nasarawa

…targets 6-month period to tackle malnutrition among children, pregnant women

A World Bank-assisted project, Accelerating Nutrition Results in Nigeria (ANRiN) and the Nasarawa State Government have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the extension of its services for the period of six months to further curb malnutrition among the children and pregnant women in the State.

The project, which has the Network for Health Equity and Development (NHED) and the Aids Preventive Initiative in Nigeria (APIN), as it implementing partners, is to provide nutrition services in seven basic packages in the areas of vitamin A, deworming tablets, micronutrients powder, zinc/ORS, intermittent preventive treatment on pregnant women in malaria, Iron Folic Acid, and MIYCN Counselling.

The six-month extenssion is to enable the the State Government and its partners to complete the quantum of care in the State.

The signing of the contract, which took place at the Headquarters of the State Ministry of Heath in Lafia, had in attendance all non- State actors, including APIN and NHED, who all had forwarded their work plans to the Ministry for action.

Gwamna Gaza, the State Commissioner for Health, commended the efforts of development partners in addressing the health needs of the people of the State, urging then to sustain the partnership for the good of all citizens.

The Health Commissioner tasked the partners to deliver on the contract specifications, if they must make the State happy with their services within the six months period.

“I am so sure that in the next six months, you will give the state something that will be happy with and I know you will not disappoint us”, he said.

Gaza, who acknowledged their efforts in past, said, ” I am sure your efforts will not go unrewarded”, saying however that Government would continue tp support and provide the desired health services to the people.

Emmanuel Sokpo, Country Director, Network for Health Equity and Development (NHED), expressed commitment to delivering on the project in term of quality, target and coverage to the people of the State to get value for their money.

“The extension fits into the sectorwide approach, which the Federal Government is driving towards, so that nutrition is seen as a parallel thing, but as part of the integrated sector-wide approach”, he said..

Remi Olaitan, the Director of Special Services, Aids Preventive Initiative in Nigeria (APIN), thanked the State Government for giving them opportunity to be part of the contract.

“We have learnt a lot, and we hope that, after the project most have folded up, the state will continue from where we stopped, so that nutrition among pregnant and children will have a better services in the State.”

Aliyasu Salisu Tunga, the State Project Cordinator of Accelerating Nutrition Results in Nigeria (ANRiN), said he was happy the contract for the budget extension from January to June, 2024 was signed.

Tunga called on the implementing partners not to put State to shame, but to focus on producing quality service for the overall benefit of the people.