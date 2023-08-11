World Bank lauds Outsource Global on job creation

Ajay Banga, president of the World Bank, has Outsource Global’s efforts at job creation, empowerment and innovation.

Banga during a three-day visit to Nigeria, visited the Outsource Global’s headquarters, where he engaged the management on discussions and witnessed first-hand the company’s strides.

The visit centred around identifying opportunities to empower young people and women, underlining Outsource Global’s commitment to fostering gender equality and economic growth.

With over 2,000 jobs created and more than 50 percent female across all levels, Outsource Global’s impact on employment is a testament to its mission of driving positive socio-economic change.

Read also: World Bank stops fresh loans to Uganda over anti-LGBTQ law

The visit culminated in a candid roundtable discussion where Banga and key stakeholders look into how Outsource Global has weathered the storm amid economic challenges with resilience, innovation, and empowerment.

Banga’s endorsement of Outsource Global’s boundary-breaking impact reinforces the shared commitment to shaping a brighter future for Nigeria, Africa, and beyond.

The visit sets the stage for a new era of collaboration, innovation, and empowerment, as Outsource Global continues to push the boundaries of success and inspire generations to come.