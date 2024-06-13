World Bank approves $2.25 billion loan to back Tinubu’s reforms

Wale Edun, Nigeria’s minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy announced Thursday night the approval of two major financial support packages by the World Bank.

The loans are part of President Tinubu’s ongoing efforts to stabilise the economy, reposition it for sustained and inclusive growth, and provide urgent support to the poor and vulnerable, the minister said.

“We have undertaken bold and necessary reforms to restore macroeconomic stability and put Nigeria on a path to sustainable and inclusive economic growth. We welcome the support of the RESET and ARMOR programs as we further consolidate and implement our policy reforms, consistent with accelerating investment and using public resources more sustainably to achieve our development goals,” Edun said in a statement released by the ministry of finance today.

The Minister of Finance had announced intentions to get the loan at the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in April.

Ousmane Diagana, the World Bank Vice President for Western and Central Africa said Nigeria’s comprehensive macro-fiscal reforms are placing the country on a new path that can stabilize the economy and lift people out of poverty.

“It is essential to maintain the momentum of these reforms and continue to provide support to the poor and vulnerable to mitigate the impact of the cost-of-living crisis. This financing package strengthens the World Bank’s strong partnership with Nigeria and supports efforts to rejuvenate the economy and expedite poverty reduction, serving as an example for Africa,” Diagana said in the statement released by the ministry of finance.

The funding will be received via two major development projects. The first project is the Nigeria Reforms for Economic Stabilization to Enable Transformation (RESET) Development Policy Financing, which is set to receive $1.5bn.

The second project, NG Accelerating Resource Mobilization Reforms Programme-for-Results (ARMOR), has a proposed funding of $750m.