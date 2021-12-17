Workers jubilate as Makinde pays December salaries on 17th

There was jubilation on Friday as civil servants and retirees in Oyo State received their December salaries.

The decision of Governor Seyi Makinde to pay on the 17th of the month is keeping in line with what he did last year by paying on 16 December.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, which confirmed the development, indicated that different categories of workers and pensioners got paid their December salaries on Friday, 17th.

“Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, has again, surpassed the expectations of workers, particularly civil and public service workers as well as retirees, by paying the December 2021 salaries on the 17th.

“This is in keeping with the tradition of paying salaries and pensions of civil servants and pensioners on or before 25th of every month, and earlier than the usual payday during festive periods,” Adisa said in a statement.

A number of workers, who had received their ‘alerts,’ seen around the state secretariat, commended Governor Makinde for fulfilling his promise of paying workers at the appointed GSM date.

It would be recalled that Governor Makinde equally paid last year’s December salaries on 16th, while he also approved the payment of 13th-month salary to all categories of salary earners.

Since he assumed office on May 29, 2019, Governor Makinde has ensured that workers and pensioners in the state receive their pay on or before the 25th of every month, which has now become popularly known as the GSM.