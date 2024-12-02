Workers ground activities in FCT, others over minimum wage tussle

The strike declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has commenced at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, with the six Area Councils joining to prevail on the FCT administration to implement the Minimum Wage, approved in July, by President Bola Tinubu.

Abdullahi Kabi, President of the National Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, FCT chapter, told BusinessDay that the “entire FCT Area Council will remain under lock and key until they implement the N70,000 minimum wage”.

“We don’t have any explanation as to why they have not started the minimum wage implementation.

“The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike has already told us that he does not hold their money and that they should find ways to settle us”.

Kabi said the workers are pressing for payment of the wage award, as they did not benefit from the Federal government wage award.

“As directed by the union, we are to boycott all invitations for meetings, training, or programs until our demands are met”.

The Union said the Area Councils are yet to implement the 40% Peculiar Allowance, 25% CONHESS/CONMESS Salary Increase, 25%/35% Salary Adjustment and the payment of Pending Arrears of Hazard Allowance, Promotion Arrears, pending, Monetization arrears, Arrears of COVID 19 etc.)

Others include “implementation of the New National Minimum Wage, Payment of the Six-Month Wage Award to Area Council Staff and Non-Remittance of Pension deductions.

“We ask: What is our offence? Who among us is not affected by these unmet demands? Let us stand together and support our union’s efforts to fight for our rights.

“We are not slaves.

“We deserve fair treatment and compensation. Our demands must be met before we engage in any activities.

Kabi declared that ” staff at the FCT Area Councils are demotivated, demoralized and gradually been deactivated by the system”

According to him, ” FCTA Staff have been paid all the above-listed areas, are we all not in FCT.

“We go to the same Market, same School, same hospital, pay house rent, pay Nepa bills, pay water bills/others, same transport system, work in the same environment etc

“Are we slaves? Our demands must be met before we engage in any activities.

” Comply with this directive to the fullest, if no Implementation of the new minimum wage and others.” the Union said

BusinessDay however gathered that Yobe, which is one of the States listed did not join the strike because the state government signed the agreement with the workers in November, with December as the effective date of implementation.

Mamman Mohammed, the Director General, Media and Communication of the Yobe State Government told BusinessDay that Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved the N70,000 minimum wage

“ Yobe is one of the states in the north with one of the best in terms of workers policies.

“ Despite the economic situation, His Excellency Mai Mala Buni has ensured that workers’ welfare remains top on his development agenda and the Governor has assured that starting from this December, the N70,000 minimum wage will be implemented, that is why our workers did not join the strike”.

It will be recalled that the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC had ordered its members to begin strike in States and the Federal Capital Territory FCT, for failure to implement the Minimum Wage.

The Labour Union had on November 10, given states up to December 1st to implement the Minimum wage in their states or face industrial action.

The NLC had expressed deep frustration with the persistent delay and outright refusal by some state governments to implement the 2024 National Minimum Wage Act.

Labour had declared that the delays betrayed the confidence they had in the states, adding that “ the act of betrayal by certain governors and government officials across the country flies in the face of both legality and morality, as workers continue to be denied their rightful wages amidst rising economic hardship.

“It is a blatant disregard for the law and the lives of millions of Nigerian workers, who are being exploited by the very leaders sworn to protect them.”

The NEC therefore resolves to set up a National Minimum Wage Implementation Committee that will among others commence a nationwide assessment, mobilization and sensitization campaign, educating workers and citizens on the need to resist this assault on their dignity and rights.

“ The NLC shall initiate a series of industrial actions in all non-compliant states and shall not relent until the minimum wage is fully implemented across Nigeria.

“To this end, all state Councils where the National Minimum Wage has not been fully implemented by the last day of November 2024 have been directed to proceed on strike beginning from the 1st day of December 2024. Nigerian workers demand justice, and justice they shall have”.

The NLC in a statement signed by Emmanuel Ugboaja, the General Secretary, on Friday, said states such as Abia, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ebony’s, Ekiti, Enugu, Imo, Nasarawa and Kaduna were yet to begin the implementation.

Others are Katsina, Oyo, Sokoto, Yobe, Zamfara and the Federal Capital Territory FCT.

In a letter sent to the NLC Chairpersons of the affected states, on the 29th of November, the Union directed the state chapters to immediately commence implementation of the directives to embark on strike, with effect from Monday, 2nd December, 2024.

“ You are hereby directed to as a matter of utmost seriousness, commence the implementation of the said NEC and CWC directives immediately, effective Monday, 2nd December, 2024”.

The NLC leadership warned that “ failure to adhere to these directives will attract dire consequences, as the full weight of the Congress will be brought to bear on your leadership”.

