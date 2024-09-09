Woodhall Capital secures finance firm licence from CBN

Woodhall Capital, an investment and financial services firm, has been granted a Finance House Licence by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In a statement, the company disclosed Woodhall Capital’s determination to remain a trailblazer in Nigeria’s financial services sector, emphasizing the firm’s commitment to strengthening its presence in key emerging markets.

The Finance House Licence enables Woodhall Capital to expand its service offering to a broad range of financial services in Nigeria, including investment banking and asset management. With this license, Woodhall Capital will provide innovative financial solutions tailored to the unique needs of Nigerian businesses and investors.

“This licence represents a significant opportunity for Woodhall Capital and our commitment to engaging with Nigeria’s dynamic market. We commend the Central Bank of Nigeria for its rigorous security and thorough process in granting this licence,” said Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu, founder, Woodhall Capital.

“This achievement underscores our dedication to delivering exceptional financial services and solutions. Nigeria’s burgeoning economy offers tremendous potential, and we are enthusiastic about contributing to its continued growth and success.”

The statement further said Woodhall Capital’s re-entry into Nigeria through its increased volume of financial products highlights the country’s potential as a key market in Africa. The firm is poised to leverage its global expertise and local insights to support Nigerian businesses, enhance investment opportunities, and drive economic growth.

“In addition to its investment services, Woodhall Capital is committed to fostering financial inclusion and supporting local communities through various corporate social responsibility initiatives.”

“The firm’s operations in Nigeria will align with its core values of integrity, innovation, and excellence,” the company said.