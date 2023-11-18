Wonderkid Obi-Martin nets 10 goals as Arsenal thrash Liverpool 14-3

Arsenal sensational wonderkid Chidozie Obi-Martin is making positive headlines after scoring an incredible 10 goals for the Gunners U16s team in their 14-3 win against Liverpool on Saturday.

The 15-year-old Danish international of Nigeria descent was the star man of the match as his brilliant performance sent signals to Premier League teams who could lobby for his signature.

Excited about his performance, Obi-Martin, a member of the Denmark U17 team posted a picture of himself with the match ball on Instagram with a caption that reads: “14-3 W vs Liverpool. Scored 10.”

Arsenal duo Andre Annous and Max Dowman also got on the scoresheet, but it was 15-year-old Ob-Martin who was responsible for most of the goals.

This will come as cheering news for Arsenal fans as the youth player could grow and become a superstar like Bukayo Saka who is also a product of the Arsenal youth team.

The wonderkid recently signed a scholarship deal with the Gunners for next season and has already trained with the first team.

Obi-Martin also scored a hat-trick for the U18s against Southampton earlier this season and has been handed the opportunity to train with the first team.

Arsenal fans will hope Mikel Arteta will put his faith in Obi-Martin by giving him a Premier League game just like the way he handed Ethan Nwaneri the opportunity to play in Arsenal first team at 15 years.

At international level, Obi-Martin has an impressive seven goals in nine games for Denmark’s U-17 side. Four of those came in a 6-2 victory over a young Norwegian XI, while his most recent arrived in a 2-2 draw with Austria in October.

Denmark U17 coach, Jesper Mikkelsen, praised Obi-Martin for his exceptional qualities. “Right now he is really dominant because of his physique, but I don’t think that is the only reason,” he said in October as quoted by Tribal Football.

“His greatest characteristic and challenge is that he really wants to score goals. When I say it can also be a disadvantage, I mean that he can sometimes play his own game. He is very searching for chances, where he forgets that you also have to play with the others.”

Obi-Martin caught many people’s eye last month when he was compared to Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen.

The youngster is also eligible to represent both England and Nigeria at international level, according to EuroFoot.