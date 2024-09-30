Women journalists trained on gender equality, safety reporting

Ahead of the November 16th Governorship Election in Ondo State, about 30 journalists have been trained on the journalistic skills required for gender equality, safety and gender sensitive reportage

BusinessDay reports that the 3-day training, which was held at the Ondo State NUJ Secretariat, Alagbaka, Akure was organised by the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) in partnership with the Norwegian Union of Journalists (Norsk Journalistlag).

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Ondo State governor, who declared the training open, said the power of women journalists could not be undermined in the society.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, who was represented by Ewatomi Emiola-Owoeye, Senior Special Assistant on Research and Documentation, noted that women journalists face different harassment everyday on their field of work, hence, the need for them to be trained.

Emiola-Owoeye, however, urged them not to be discouraged, irrespective of what they face in their line of duty, saying that they should see the training as an opportunity for them to learn more and be more sensitive in their reportage.

Aisha Bura, the National Chairperson of NAWOJ, who also spoke during the training, said the aim of the training was to equip women journalists with the knowledge and skills necessary to advance gender equality and report on gender-sensitive issues effectively, as gender equality and safety are critical concerns within the media landscape.

Bura, who was represented by Adeola Adekunle, Vice-Chairperson, B Zone, NAWOJ, added that despite significant progress, women journalists continue to face various challenges, including gender-based violence, discrimination and limited opportunities for advancement.

According to her, gender-sensitive reporting was essential for ensuring that women’s voices are heard and their experiences are accurately portrayed.

She said, “It involves challenging gender stereotypes, avoiding harmful language, and promoting gender equality in media content. By adopting gender-sensitive reporting practices, we can contribute to a more inclusive and equitable society. We can challenge harmful stereotypes, promote gender equality, and empower women to participate fully in public life.

“By working together and implementing these strategies, we can create a more equitable and inclusive media landscape for women journalists.

“Let us commit to advancing gender equity and safety, ensuring that women’s voices are heard, and contributing to a more just and equitable society.”

Tola Gbadamosi, the Ondo State chairperson of NAWOJ, appreciated the facilitators for their support and cooperation.

