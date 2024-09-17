Ajayi, Ondo PDP gov’ship candidate, raises alarm on intimidation by APC

Agboola Ajayi, the governorship candidate on the platform of thePeople’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 16, 2024 Governorship Election in Ondo State, has raised an alarm that the ruling APC is intimidating members of his party ahead of the poll.

Ajayi, who stated this on Monday at the party’s Secretariat, in Akure during a meeting organised by the youth leaders of the party, however, said that no amount of intimidation would make the APC win the November 16th Ondo governorship election.

Ajayi said, “We have seen signals, we have seen their plans and we are not scared of any intimidation because this is our state, what is going to happen is that people will go out and vote, we are not scared of anybody. Once our people conduct themselves in a peaceful manner, you can’t take away their rights to vote for whoever they want to vote for.

“I have always advised them that they must not allow any reflection to frustrate them and they must conquere poverty and they will do that by their votes.

“We have prepared for them and we are ready for them, we would resist any act of the intimidation by any opposition in this state. Forget about the power of any incumbency, the power of masses is more than any incumbency power.”

The PDP governorship candidate, who also said he had conquered the poverty at the aged of 22, said there was nothing special about him than the interest and wellbeing of the people in the State.

He said; “I have conquered poverty at the aged of 22 years and there is nothing special about me than you people of this state. Don’t allow any reflection to affect us.

“We should be able to take over of this state from its present state. I want to plead with you people to vote for the PDP, let us do the right thing so that we can have a best future for our children in this state.

“The PDP campaign this time around will turn around all the local government areas of the state for us to win, people are anxiously waiting for PDP. Don’t be intimidated, we owned this state together. Go out on November 16th to vote for the PDP and make sure your vote is count.”

Eddy Olafeso, the Ondo state PDP Campaign Council Chairman, in his remarks said; “let me urge you, the youths and women to work together, we have been losing the election because we are not united. We all know that there is hunger in the land, APC has spoiled this country, while we PDP will continue to care for you people in this state and the country as a whole.

“For the last two weeks, we have committed ourselves to ensure that all the structures of the party across the state are brought to the awareness of the people with all our commitment towards the November 16, governorship election.

“Our party is back better no matter what anybody is seeing, but we can see the unity and the steadiness we are put into for the campaigns, we will be visiting all the entire units, ward and local government areas of the State.”