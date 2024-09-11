Edo guber: Edo govt raises alarm over members’ arrest, intimidation

The Edo State Government on Tuesday raised the alarm that the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC ) in the state was targeting People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in the state, adding that over 10 PDP leaders, including a Local Government Council Chairman of Esan West Council are being kept in a dungeon on the orders of the APC.

Addressing newsmen in Benin, the Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare called on Security Agencies to halt the incessant arrest of PDP leaders and supporters in the state ahead of the governorship election.

Nehikhare said that no amount of intimidation will make the APC win the September 21st Edo governorship election.

He accused the APC of being behind the arrest of some of its leaders and supporters across the state, noting that “some of our members have been in detention for the past two months without being charged to court.”

Nehikhare urged the APC and “its cohorts to tell Edo people why the intimidation and arrest of its members. Let the APC explain to us where our members and leaders are? Why have they not been charged in court since their arrest?

“Instead, the APC has been boasting of their plans to attack, intimidate, and harass PDP members and supporters.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman Edo State Chapter of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Newman Ugiagbe, on Tuesday condemned in strong terms the assault and arrest of their colleague and chairman Esan West Local Government Council, Collins Aigbogun.

Ugiagbe said that the assault and arrest of the Esan West Local Government Council Chairman, Collins Aigbogun is a clear violation of democratic principles and the rule of law.

“ALGON urgently calls upon the relevant security agencies, including the Attorney General, Commissioner of Police Edo State, AIG Zone 5, and all concerned security authorities to take immediate action in investigating and bringing the perpetrators of this heinous act to justice.

“It is disheartening to note that the All Progressives Congress (APC) appears to be resorting to violence and intimidation tactics, including unwarranted attacks on PDP members. Such unprovoked assaults must be addressed swiftly to prevent further harm and ensure a free and fair electoral process,” Ugiagbe said.

He called on all stakeholders, political parties, and security agencies to work together to safeguard the rights and safety of all citizens during the governorship election in Edo.

“We urge the authorities to prioritise the investigation of this assault and hold the culprits accountable for their actions. Violence has no place in our democratic society, and we must all strive to uphold the principles of justice and equality for the benefit of all, and we demand the immediate release of Hon. Collins Aigbogun, Chairman of Esan West Local Government Council, who is the complainant but suddenly being victimized by the police from Force Headquarters in Abuja,” Ugiagbe said.