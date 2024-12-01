Women group raises alarm over incessant gender-based violence

As Nigeria joins the global community in the 16 Days of Activities against Gender-Based Violence, The League of Women Voters of Nigeria (NILOWV) Kwara State chapter has expressed deep concern over the alarming rates of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) within the communities.

A statement issued by Sherifat Kayode Bolaji, publicity secretary of the association, quoted Biliqees Modupe Oladimeji, chairperson, NILOWV, as making the observation when the group had its monthly meeting in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Oladimeji urged parents to be extra vigilant and mindful of their children’s safety, especially in the hands of unsuspecting perpetrators.

She highlighted the disturbing trend of fathers sexually abusing their own daughters, calling for urgent need to effectively address the menace.

Oladimeji said: “It’s disheartening to see such heinous acts becoming commonplace. We must all come together to break this cycle of violence and ensure a safer future for our women and children.”

The NILOWV Chairperson, however, commended the efforts of the 21-member committee established by

Olufolake Abdulrazaq, the wife of the Kwara State Governor, in addressing SGBV issues, even as she encouraged all stakeholders to actively participate in combating the scourge.

While expressing gratitude for the support and dedication of NILOWV members, Oladimeji reminded them of the upcoming Annual General Meeting in Abuja, emphasizing the importance of active participation in the significant event.

