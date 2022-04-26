Wole Oluyemi accepted into Forbes Business Council

Wole Oluyemi, an experienced senior finance analyst, business coach and strategy advisor to founders and senior executives of large and growing organizations, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Oluyemi was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Wole Oluyemi into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council.

“Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Oluyemi has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence.

He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events.

He will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Also, Oluyemi will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

“I consider it as a great privilege to have been recognized and invited into a prestigious community such as the Forbes Business Council”, said Oluyemi said in a statement.

“The Forbes Business Council community is an elite group of business leaders and professionals. As a member, I am looking forward to sharing insights and connecting with peers across industries and geographies, so that we can continue to inspire opportunities, value creation and impact across the global space.”

He has over 20 years of diversified experience spanning financial accounting and reporting, financial planning and analysis, strategy and planning, business and market intelligence, and digitalization strategy and delivery, with a focus on emerging economies of the Middle East, Africa and South America working with leading organizations such as KPMG and the Chevron Corporation.

He is also a respected thought leader that provides valuable insights to business leaders and senior executives as an advisor and frequent speaker at conferences, seminars, executive leadership sessions and media conversations on topics such as investing in Africa, private impact investments, investments in renewable natural gas (RNG) and other energy projects, real estate investments, financial and strategic planning, business and market intelligence, government policy and regulatory compliance, corporate political behavior and political CSR.

He is on the board and advisory committees of some ambitious growing companies and startups, providing strategy and finance support to C-Suite executives, including organizations such as Moore Bishop & Rooks and InstaDash, in addition to many not-for-profit organizations.