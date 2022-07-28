Wizkid, Davido missing as BurnaBoy, Tems make Obama’s 2022 summer playlist

Nigerian singers Wizkid and Davido were missing as Burna Boy, Tems and others made it into former US President Barack Obama’s 2022 summer playlist.

For this year, the 44th US president shared his 2022 summer playlist which includes singles by some Nigerian singers.

In the post shared on his Instagram page, Obama said his summer playlist gives him the opportunity to learn about many new artists and how music can bring people together.

The summer music playlist consists of 44 songs, some from current popular artists, including Drake and Rihanna’s ‘Too Good,’ Tems’s ‘Vibe Out,’ Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,’ Koffee’s ‘Pull Up,’ Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last,’ Kacey Musgraves’s ‘Keep Looking Up,’ and Vince Staples and Mustard’s ‘Magic.’

Other picks include D’Angelo’s ‘Spanish Joint,’ Otis Redding’s ‘I’ve Been Loving You,’ Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill’s ‘Guantanamera,’ Prince’s ‘Let’s Go Crazy,’ Rakim’s ‘When I B On Tha Mic,’ and Aretha Franklin’s ‘Save Me.’

“Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies. It’s an example of how music really can bring us all together.

“Here is what I have been listening to this summer. What songs would you add?” he added.