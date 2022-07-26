Tems equals Wizkid record as ‘free mind’ debuts on billboard hot 100

Nigerian international sensation Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems has equaled Wizkid’s record for the Nigerian artist with the most entries on the Billboard Hot 100 charts as her song ‘Free Mind’ debuted at number 90 on the latest issue of the charts.

This would be the award-winning singer’s first solo entry and her fourth overall entry after previous entries as features on Futures ‘Wait For U’, Drake’s Fountains, and Wizkid’s Essence.

Trad also: Nigeria’s Tems joins Marvelverse with ‘No woman No Cry’ rendition

Tems continued her global success when her rendition of Bob Marley’s No Woman No Cry was used as the soundtrack to the teaser trailer of Marvel’s Wakanda Forever.

All eyes will be on Tems as she is set to continue her successful reign in the global music scene after being revealed as one of the songwriters on Beyonce’s next album – ‘Renaissance.