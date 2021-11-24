Wizkid, Burna Boy, Femi Kuti get Grammy nominations

The complete nomination list for the 64th Grammy Awards was announced on Tuesday night with Nigerian Music singer Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid getting 2 Global music category nominations out of the 86 total categories available.

There are only two spots in the Global Music category, which was previously known as the World Music category, a change that was significantly influenced by Marlon Fuentes, the former head of global music at the Grammys. Best Global Music Album and Best Global Music Performance (for new vocal or instrumental global music recordings).

Read also: Spotify announces Somi, Grammy nominee, to join its EQUAL music programme

“Essence” which features another Nigerian singer Tems is among 4 other songs listed in the Best Global Music Performance category with strong contenders like Mohabbat by Arooj Aftab, Do yourself by Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy, Pàpápà by Femi Kuti, and Blewu by Yo-Yo and Angelique Kidjo.

Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition was nominated for the Best Global Music Album amongst the likes of Voice of Bunbon vol. 1, East West Players Present: Daniel Ho & Friends live in Concert, Mother Nature by Angelique Kidjo, and Legacy + by Femi Kuti.

Black Coffee, a popular South African Dj also got a nod for Best Dance Album.

Wizkid will be up against stiff competition in several major categories honouring African music creativity, including Femi Kuti, who has been nominated five times without winning and will be hoping to take home a trophy with his 25-year-old son Made Kuti.

The ceremony is scheduled to be held on January 31 2022.