With Y’ello Doctor, Lagos residents to enjoy free healthcare services

Rural and semi-urban communities and markets in Lagos State are to enjoy free medical screening, diagnosis, consultations, treatment, drug prescription, vaccination as well as referral services through the Y’ello Doctor initiative by the MTN Foundation.

The initiative, which is currently present in six states across Nigeria, is in partnership with the state ministries of health and the National Primary Care Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), to reach communities where access to primary healthcare is a challenge.

The Y’ello Doctor is currently working with Kwara, Kano, Gombe, and Anambra governments to provide free medical services in rural communities and markets. The MTN Foundation through several initiatives continues to collaborate with federal and state governments to provide healthcare services for Nigerians leveraging innovative solutions.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the impactful role of public-private partnership in advancing quality healthcare delivery in Nigeria, and the need for increased involvement of private organisations strengthening the nation’s health system and the delivery of essential health services to the citizens.

The Y’ello Doctor mobile trucks are one of such interventions by the MTN Foundation to support the efforts of the government in the delivery of primary healthcare. The truck was officially handed over to the Lagos State government, at the state ministry of health’s office.

Akin Abayomi, commissioner for health, Lagos State, said the initiative will aid the government in achieving its goal of providing access to health services for all Lagosians, especially those in the rural and hard-to-reach communities.

“The mobile medical outreach focuses on the treatment of the regular basic diseases like malaria, diarrhoea, respiratory tract infection, and screening for diabetes, HIV, hepatitis, general consultancy, and COVID vaccination,” said Dennis Okoro, Director, MTN Foundation, adding that the project buttresses what the foundation does to contribute to the common growth of the nation.