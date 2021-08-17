With Vetifly, Nigerians can experience a different way to move

Channeled towards handling the challenges that come with the end-to-end movement of humans and cargo, Vetifly has announced the commencement of its on-demand mobility services in Lagos and across the country via a combination of helicopters, premium cars, and other vehicles to save users of its service up to 80 percent of their typical travel time.

Nigeria is famous for its traffic gridlock, and some Nigerians tend to be worried about their safety and security as they think of traveling to and from different places across the country.

In addition, many Nigerians are looking for a seamless door-to-door travel solution that helps them save significant travel time, thus lending significant improvements to their productivity. As humans, our lives are measured in minutes and seconds; time lost can never be regained.

To address this challenge of lost time, Vetifly has developed a first-of-its-kind service that enables Nigerians #movedifferent by combining different modes of transportation – air, water, land – in such a way that Vetifly’s users can save up to 80 percent of their typical travel time while traveling in style.

To be able to offer this unique service, Vetifly is collaborating with the best operators of helicopters, premium cars, boats, etc. in Nigeria who are licensed by the appropriate regulatory agencies.

This service would allow anyone to book a helicopter ride with the option of adding a premium car pickup and/or drop-off, and/or other modes of transportation on their smartphone through the Vetifly app available in both iOS and Android versions.

Vetifly also offers great customer service to ensure that the experience of its users remains; unparalleled to anything they have experienced in Nigeria.

Speaking on the launch, Abiodun Olawale-Cole, Vetifly’s country manager in Nigeria, explained that the service showcases how technology can solve the logistics frictions largely associated with populated states.

“From trucking to carpooling, to helicopter operations, algorithms can optimise many things, even as we wait for governments to deepen our infrastructural capabilities in Africa.

“We also understand the value of time and the importance of safety and security. We want to help Nigerians reclaim their time to do what they cherish and love, instead of spending it stuck in traffic”.

Abiodun further mentioned that “Our users are those who cannot afford to be stuck in traffic and constantly seeking ways to move smarter and quicker which we are here to provide for them”.

He explained that at its start, the services will be available on an on-demand basis, as well as the option for helicopter seat-sharing along key routes starting between Ikeja and Victoria Island, with plans to add more routes to cover Lagos, and eventually most of Nigeria.

“There will be helicopter services to anywhere within Nigeria either on a charter basis, on a seat-sharing basis on the routes Vetifly chooses to service based on demand from its customers, enabling Vetifly’s customers to arrive in style without safety and security concerns, for a fraction of the typical cost.

“Also, Vetifly will provide white-glove services catering to peculiar needs of corporations. The service would allow anyone to book a vehicle (helicopters, cars, and/or boats) on their devices and from the comfort of anywhere,” he further explained.

At the core of Vetifly’s ethos are passenger safety and security, as it is required that all operators implement a variety of measures to ensure the security of all passengers.

This includes mandatory passenger identification checks at helipads, safety briefings, and protocols. Also, Vetifly focuses on offering a superior customer experience, ensuring that each ride remains memorable and enjoyable.

Vetifly works with all operators to ensure that they abide by the guidelines laid down by regulators in their domain, including ensuring that operators operate modern, well-equipped helicopters, cars, boats, etc. that are operated and maintained in accordance with all applicable regulatory and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Vetifly only invites best-in-class licensed operators to participate in the Vetifly network.

Helicopter rides are now available in Nigeria, at the tap of a button.

To book the flight, people are expected to download the Vetifly app on your Android and iOS devices: https://vetifly.com/download. Users are likely to get the best prices if they book well in advance of your scheduled travel date.

Prices are typically higher closer to the travel dates to encourage more advance bookings and people can book up to 90 days into the future via the Vetifly app.