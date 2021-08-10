Brand managers reiterate importance of customers in growing organisations

Brand managers have advised organisations desirous of growth in any market to consider the place of customers, generally regarded as the king, and the community seriously.

Those who spoke at the West Africa Innovation Awards in Lagos recently in Lagos with the theme “The strategic role of business leaders in repositioning African businesses“ underlined the role of customers in their growth and market share. Tina Shogunle of Lafarge regarded customers as the backbone of the organization.

According to her, the customers are empowered and they are kept abreast of what the organization does from payment to delivery of goods. “Any business what doing is the one that cares for the customers”, she said.

Also speaking, the CEO of Adept Lessor Limited, Tayo Adekoya stated that any business that wants to survive must take care of the customer. He said customers can speak for the organization anywhere.

“For us, our customers are our priorities as without the customers we are not in business”, Adekoyo whose company is equipment finance leasing company said.

In her comment, Lolade Johnson of BAT Foundation said the organization ensures that the immediate community, the rural people are not left behind. “It is our commitment at BAT that the rural people grow with the world”

Organisations that understood the important role of customers as guarantors of profitability and business sustainability have built them into their core values.

This year’s award which is 10th of the West African Innovation award series witnessed the crowning of some brands and personalities, pillars and industries and outstanding achievement of corporate titans across different sectors in West Africa.

Speaking on the award, Camil Chineme said those crowned are leaders that have confronted the challenges and vicissitudes of building brands with the heart of lion and have set out worthy examples for others to emulate.

Some of those recognised include Adept Lessor Limited as Most Customer Focused Leasing Company of the Year; DPKay Homes and Property Limited as the Most Customers Driven Property Development Company of the Year; Phil Osagie, CEO, JSP, Outstanding PR & Marketing Personality in West Africa, in the Cement and Building Infrastructure industry, Lafarge clinched the award as Best Customer Care Award 2021 while FHA Mortgage Bank Limited won the West Africa Home Ownership Mortgage Bank of the Year Best Customer Care Award 2021.